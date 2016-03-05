Preview: Louisville at Virginia

Virginia and Louisville possess nearly identical records and both have an outside shot at winning a share of the ACC regular-season crown, but while the Cavaliers fight for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Cardinals know their season will end with their next game. No. 4 Virginia seeks a 20th straight home win on Saturday when it attempts to complete a season sweep of the Cardinals.

After beginning league play with a 2-3 mark, Virginia has lived up to its reputation as a hard-nosed defensive squad during a 10-2 stretch, with perhaps its most impressive outing over that span coming in a 63-47 romp in Louisville on Jan. 30 that marked the largest margin of defeat the Cardinals have suffered in over four years. Virginia is tied with Louisville for third place in the ACC, one game behind co-leaders Miami (Fla.) and North Carolina, and continued its strong late-season run with Tuesday’s 64-57 win at Clemson. The Cardinals, who will not participate in next week’s conference tournament or the NCAA Tournament due to a self-imposed postseason ban, also have a chance at capturing a share of the ACC regular-season crown should they win and the Hurricanes and Tar Heels falter this weekend. Louisville won for the fourth time in five games in its home finale on Tuesday, edging Georgia Tech 56-53.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (23-7, 12-5 ACC): The Cardinals played arguably their worst game of the season in the first meeting, allowing Virginia to shoot 57.8 percent while leading scorers Damion Lee (16.2 points) and Trey Lewis (11.4) combined for 10 points; neither player scored until Lewis hit a free throw with 11:48 remaining. Lee is 8-of-28 from the field (1-of-11 beyond the arc) over his last two outings, but his 14 points versus the Yellow Jackets pushed him over 2,000 for his career. Chinanu Onuaku (10 points, 8.6 rebounds), who was limited to one point and no boards over 19 minutes in the same game due to an illness, posted his 10th double-double in league play with 17 points and 10 rebounds on Tuesday.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (23-6, 12-5): The Cavaliers rank third in the country in scoring defense (60.1) and have limited seven of their last nine opponents to 63 points or fewer. Malcolm Brogdon (team-high 18.5 points), who has 15 20-point games this season and paced the team in scoring 19 times, needs 14 points to pass J.R. Reynolds (1,683; 2004-07) for 12th place and 29 points to move past Joe Harris (1,698; 2011-14) for 11th place on the school’s all-time scoring list. London Perrantes (11.3 points), who leads the conference in 3-point field-goal percentage (50.9), has a career 2.9:1 assist-to-turnover ratio and ranks ninth all-time in school history in assists, 12 shy of tying Jontel Evans (419; 2010-13) for eighth.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia, which could be seeded anywhere from first to fourth in next week’s ACC tournament depending on the outcomes of Miami-Virginia Tech and North Carolina-Duke, is 34-1 in its last 35 league games.

2. Onuaku, who leads the conference in field-goal percentage (62.9), is shooting 68.3 percent from the floor and has three double-doubles over his last five outings.

3. Brogdon has made 39 consecutive free throws and needs nine more to tie the school record set by Jeff Lamp (1979-80).

PREDICTION: Virginia 66, Louisville 63