Louisville and Virginia are tied for third place in the ACC standings, but the teams are in very different moods heading into Monday's clash. The seventh-ranked Cardinals have won three straight games by large margins, while the 11th-ranked Cavaliers return home hoping to avoid a third loss in four games.

Entering the week, the Cardinals have won their last three games by margins of 55 (at Pittsburgh), 25 (vs. North Carolina State) and 23 (at Boston College). Meanwhile, the Cavaliers lost at the buzzer against Villanova and, after a win over Virginia Tech, squandered a 12-point halftime edge in Saturday's loss at Syracuse. The Cavaliers still lead the country in points allowed (54.0), but they'll have their work cut out for them against the high-powered Cardinals. Louisville has averaged 93.7 points during its current winning streak despite some injury issues at the moment.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (19-4, 7-3 ACC): The Cardinals got 19 points apiece from Deng Adel and Donovan Mitchell, both of whom shot 7-of-10 against B.C. Louisville was playing without point guard Quentin Snider and backup Tony Hicks, although coach Rick Pitino said, "We should get healthy some time in a week to 10 days and then we'll have a full complement of players." David Levitch, a former walk-on, started at point guard versus the Eagles and shot 1-of-7 for three points.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (17-5, 7-3): The Cavaliers' bench outscored their starters against Syracuse with the reserves totaling 33 of the team's 62 points. Backup guard Kyle Guy scored a team-high 14 points behind 4-of-6 3-point shooting to increase his season mark to 48.4 percent from long range. London Perrantes is a 42.3 percent 3-point shooter and knocked down 3-of-5 against the Orange while finishing with 11 points and eight assists.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia has won four of five meetings since Louisville joined the ACC.

2. Adel has scored in double figures in a career-high five straight games.

3. After scoring 37 points in the first 18 games, Virginia G Ty Jerome has 39 points in the last four contests.

PREDICTION: Louisville 66, Virginia 60