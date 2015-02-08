EditorsNote: Updates Anderson injury

Virginia outlasts Louisville in ACC battle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- In a game that even heavyweight greats Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield would appreciate, Saturday night’s tussle between No. 9 Louisville and No. 3 Virginia had all of the makings of a prime-time bout.

On a day that featured two top-10 matchups in the ACC for the first time in conference history, the Cavaliers slugged their way to a 52-47 win over the Cardinals at a sold out John Paul Jones Arena.

“We had to win it with our defense,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “Those were two pretty solid defensive teams going at it and I know we didn’t do great offensively, but they (Louisville) make it hard for you.”

Guard Malcolm Brogdon led Virginia with 15 points, which included the game-sealing free throws with 10 seconds left.

The win capped a week that saw the Cavaliers go 2-1 against the Nos. 4, 12 and 9 teams in the country.

“When you whip a donkey, it quits. When you whip a thoroughbred, it responds,” Bennett said. “It was a hard slugfest, defensive game. I told our guys before that you’re going to have to put your hard hat on and work defensively.”

Related Coverage Preview: Louisville at Virginia

Justin Anderson, Virginia’s leading scorer, did not play in the second half after suffering a broken finger that will require surgery and sideline him for four to six weeks. He scored just two points on 1-of-9 shooting from the field.

“I think the crowd is great and the environment was awesome. I think their team is awesome,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said of Virginia. “They make it very difficult. We worked hard for three days on a way to beat their defense, and we ignored it in the first half.”

The Cavaliers (21-1, 9-1 ACC) led by as many as 13 points in the second half before Louisville (19-4, 7-3) showed why they are ranked in the top 10 in the country. The Cardinals used two 3-pointers by guard Wayne Blackshear, the second bringing Louisville within six points with 6:04 remaining.

Virginia kept the momentum. Brogdon knocked down a corner 3-pointer out of a set play after a timeout with 4:41 to play to give the Cavaliers the 45-35 advantage.

“We looked at it, it’s a little set that we have,” Bennett said of the play. “If he doesn’t have the shot, we have another action out of it and sometimes it’s a little bit of a guessing match. If it’s there, we are going to take it, and it was a big shot that he hit.”

An and-one by guard Chris Jones cut the Virginia lead to 50-47 with 18 seconds left, but Jones was unable to convert the free throw, leading to Brogdon icing the game at the foul line.

“We almost came back,” Pitino said. “It’s very hard to come back on a team and we learned a valuable lesson tonight of being able to execute a game plan.”

Louisville guard Terry Rozier led all scorers with 16 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Forward Montrezl Harrell had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Cavaliers were outrebounded for the second straight game. Louisville pulled down 36 rebounds and Virginia grabbed 33.

Louisville shot 37 percent from the field for the game compared with 33 percent for Virginia. The Cardinals were hampered by 11 turnovers and the Cavaliers had just two.

Virginia forward Anthony Gill finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

After a back-and-forth first 11 minutes of the opening half, Virginia clamped down and built a nine-point lead before leading 24-13 after 20 minutes.

After a thunderous alley-oop dunk by Harrell, Louisville didn’t score in the final 10:32 of the first half and shot 19 percent from the field before intermission. Rozier had eight of the Cardinals’ 13 points, and just two other Louisville players scored.

The Cavaliers shot just 32 percent from the field in the half but relied on stifling defense that forced Louisville into six turnovers.

Virginia center Mike Tobey led all scorers with nine points and added four rebounds in the first half.

NOTES: Virginia had its 21-game home winning streak snapped last Saturday in a 69-63 loss to Duke. ... This was the first meeting between the teams since a 72-56 Louisville win on Feb. 17, 1990. ... Louisville had three players averaging at least 13 points per game. ... Virginia ranked first nationally in points per game allowed (50.9). ...

Louisville G Terry Rozier leads the ACC in scoring during conference play, averaging 20.4 points per game. ... Virginia returns to action on Wednesday night at N.C. State. Louisville will host Pittsburgh on Wednesday.