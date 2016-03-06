Cavaliers cap perfect home season with win over Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Chants of “Tobey, Tobey, Tobey!” rained down from the John Paul Jones Arena rafters as senior Mike Tobey made his way to the free-throw line late in Virginia’s matchup with Louisville Saturday night.

The chants were well-deserved and a fitting way to cap off a senior night that Cavaliers fans will remember.

No. 4 Virginia capped a perfect home record, pounding No. 11 Louisville into submission with a 68-46 win in front of 14,008 fans.

After the game, the entire Cavaliers team and coaching staff gathered at half court to celebrate their perfect home record.

“I told the guys to look around,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said of the moment. “I said first give thanks and be so thankful for what has transpired in this building over your four years. I wanted them to appreciate that.”

The seniors finished their careers with a 65-5 record in Charlottesville.

obey notched his fourth career double-double with 15 points and a career-high 20 rebounds in arguably his best game in a Cavalier uniform.

“To see him play and rebound like that, was inspiring,” Bennett said. “I was just thankful for that. Whenever I see guys like that play like that and play collectively as a unit, that brings me joy.”

Fellow seniors Malcolm Brogdon and Anthony Gill did their part with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Evan Nolte knocked down two 3-pointers and senior walk-on Cade Kirven even got into the mix with a corner 3-pointer late in the game -- the perfect ending to a special night.

“Yeah, that was great,” Bennett said of his seniors being on the floor at the same time. “To have the four seniors start and then for Cade to hit that shot. I’ve watched Cade shoot in practice a lot, and that might have been the biggest surprise of the game him making that shot.”

Virginia (24-6, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) held Louisville to 28 percent shooting from the field for the game, well below their 47 percent average for the season.

The Cavaliers never trailed and shot 51 percent from the floor en route to the 22-point win.

“What you have to hope with these young guys, is how to be Virginia one day -- a well-oiled machine,” Louisville head coach Rick Pitino said. “They [Virginia] have guys that have played together and that cover for each other. We have guys that give great effort but they’re not a synchronized machine yet.”

The Cardinals got to within 11 with 4:14 to play but never creeped any closer as the Cavaliers clamped down late.

Louisville (23-8, 12-6) had just one player scoring in double figures as Donovan Mitchell had 11 points. Seniors Damion Lee and Trey Lewis combined for 16 points in their last collegiate game.

“You can feel that our locker room would be really emotional,” Pitino said. “We all admire Trey and Damion so much. I told our guys that they learned not only about basketball, but also how to be a professional. How to treat people the right way and how to carry yourself with great dignity and grace.”

Virginia outrebounded Louisville 38-28 for the game and connected on 23 of 30 free throws.

The Cardinals launched 22 shots from beyond the arc and made just four against Virginia’s tough defense.

Virginia will be the No. 2 seed in next week’s Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Louisville is not eligible for the postseason.

Louisville scored just one point in the first nine minutes and didn’t connect on its first field goal until a Deng Adel 3-pointer with 10:42 left.

The Cardinals shot just 25 percent from the field in the first half as Virginia led 29-17 after 20 minutes.

The halftime lead was Virginia’s largest to that point as the Cavaliers were led by Gill’s 13 points.

The Cavaliers shot just 36 percent from the field in the half but connected on 10 of their 11 free throws.

Louisville was led by Ray Spalding’s four points off of the bench.

NOTES: Virginia G Malcolm Brogdon has scored 20 or more points in nine of his last 14 games. ... Louisville is ineligible for the postseason because of self-imposed sanctions. ... The Cardinals are one of four teams in the NCAA with 20 or more wins for 14 straight seasons. ... Virginia senior Evan Nolte made two 3-pointers in the first half for the first time this season. ... Louisville is third in the nation in scoring margin (plus-15.0). ... Virginia’s 45 ACC wins over the past three years, fell one shy of the conference’s all-time record set by Duke from 1998-2000.