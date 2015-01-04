Preview: Louisville at Wake Forest

Louisville makes its much-anticipated ACC debut Sunday when it visits Wake Forest in the first meeting between the teams since a Sweet 16 matchup in 1996. The sixth-ranked Cardinals shook off the sting of their loss to top-ranked Kentucky by topping Long Beach State on Tuesday 63-48, a final tuneup before what they hope will be a solid ACC run. The Demon Deacons have won three straight and four of their last five.

“Wake Forest is a team that is continually getting better,” Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino said. “They’re a very difficult team to play against.” Since dropping its ACC opener at North Carolina State on Dec. 6, Wake Forest has played well, most recently in an 80-66 victory over Princeton on New Year’s Eve. Sunday also marks the home ACC debut of Demon Deacons first-year coach Danny Manning, who is tasked with ending four straight losing seasons in league play.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (12-1, 0-0 ACC): Pitino altered his rotation following the 58-50 loss to Kentucky, inserting freshmen Anas Mahmoud and Shaqquan Aaron into the starting five against Long Beach State, and it worked wonders until a lackluster stretch run. “For 30 minutes, that is the best basketball we have played all year,” Pitino told reporters after he received 23 points from Terry Rozier and 16 from Montrezl Harrell to top the 49ers. Guard Chris Jones, who was benched due to a flopping episode against Kentucky, was held scoreless in nine minutes off the bench and is 11-for-43 over his last five games.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (8-6, 1-0): The Demon Deacons rank last in the ACC in shooting (42 percent) and field-goal percentage defense (43.1). Although it came against a pedestrian Princeton team at home, Wednesday’s win provided hope offensively, as Wake Forest made a season-high 10 3-pointers in 23 attempts. The return of guard Mitchell Wilbekin from a three-game NCAA-mandated suspension certainly helped: the freshman hit 3-of-5 from long range and is 18-of-34 on 3-pointers at home.

TIP-INS

1. Rozier is averaging 21.8 points and 2.7 steals over his last six games.

2. Wake Forest entered Saturday ranked 16th nationally in rebound margin (+9.4).

3. Louisville ranks fifth nationally in steals (10.8).

PREDICTION: Louisville 69, Wake Forest 61