Preview: Louisville at Wake Forest

Louisville coach Rick Pitino made it clear shortly after the beginning of ACC action that he wanted Donovan Mitchell to start playing like a star, and that push appears to be all the sophomore guard needed to become one of the better players in the conference. Following yet another explosive offensive performance from Mitchell over the weekend, the seventh-ranked Cardinals wrap up their regular-season road schedule Wednesday when they visit Wake Forest.

Mitchell (16.1 points) averaged 11.5 points on 35.7-percent shooting and turned in only six single-digit scoring efforts through his first 13 outings this season when Pitino challenged him and Deng Adel to step up offensively following a Dec. 28 loss to Virginia. The 6-3 Connecticut native exploded for a career-high 25 against Indiana three days later and hasn't slowed down much since, averaging 19.8 points on 47.2-percent from the field after going off for another 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting - including six 3-pointers - in Sunday's 88-68 victory over Syracuse for his 15th double-digit effort in 16 games. "I think he's playing like a star. I think he's a great basketball player who put a lot of time and effort into his game. … He (has) worked his butt off," Pitino said. Much like the Cardinals' last opponent, the Demon Deacons find themselves on the NCAA Tournament bubble, although they got a much-needed home win last Wednesday against Pittsburgh to halt a stretch in which they had dropped three of four.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (23-6, 11-5 ACC): While Mitchell stole the show yet again with his eighth 20-point performance - and seventh since Dec. 28 - sophomore forward Ray Spalding (5.7 points, 5.6 boards) produced his first double-double of the season with a career-high tying 18 points and 11 rebounds versus the Orange. Adel (11.4 points) came off the bench for only the third time this season Sunday, snapping out of an 11-for-35 slump over his previous three outings by scoring 17 points on 5-for-9 from the field. Center Anas Mahmoud, who ranks second in the conference in blocks (2.2), set a career high with four steals Sunday and has recorded 10 of his 27 for the season over the last four contests.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (16-12, 7-9): The Demon Deacons boast the league's third-best scoring offense (81.6 points) and Pitino was quick to praise John Collins (19.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, league-best 62.1 field-goal percentage), telling The Courier-Journal the 6-10 forward is "as good a college basketball player as there is in the ACC". The likely all-conference first-teamer has scored at least 20 points in 11 straight - averaging 24.2 points and 11.1 boards over that span - becoming the first Wake Forest player to accomplish that feat since Charlie Davis did so between the 1969-70 and 1970-71 seasons. Fellow sophomore Bryant Crawford (15.5 points, 5.6 assists) flirted with his first career double-double with 10 points and career-high nine rebounds Wednesday, posting his 20th straight double-digit scoring effort in the process.

1. Pitino's teams have won each of the four times they have faced Wake Forest, including an 85-76 road victory in Louisville's ACC debut during the 2014-15 campaign.

2. Collins has posted seven games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds this season, the most by a Demon Deacon since Tim Duncan had 11 such performances in 1996-97.

3. The Cardinals are 20-for-43 over from the foul line over their past two road games and 45-for-81 in their past four overall. They rank second-to-last in the conference in free-throw percentage (68) for the season.

PREDICTION: Louisville 78, Wake Forest 74