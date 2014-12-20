Preview: Louisville at Western Kentucky

Fourth-ranked Louisville knows it needs to get its offense in order as a tougher schedule - starting with Saturday’s trip to Western Kentucky - is right around the corner. The undefeated Cardinals followed two good offensive showings with a stagnant performance against UNC Wilmington on Sunday - and coach Rick Pitino was not happy. “We didn’t pass the ball like we did against Indiana,” Pitino said. “We hunted points and we paid the consequences of hunting points rather than hitting the open man.”

The Cardinals said ball movement would be the focus of practices this week as they prepare for the Hilltoppers, No. 1 Kentucky on Dec. 27 and the start of ACC play. T.J. Price, who has three consecutive 20-point games, and the Hilltoppers know they have to take care for the ball against the Cardinals’ tough defense. Louisville is ranked fourth in steals (11.2) and eighth in scoring defense (52.9).

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (9-0): Montrezl Harrell (17 points on 62.1 percent shooting) leads four Cardinals averaging at least 12 points. Terry Rozier adds 15.1 points and has 2.1 steals while Chris Jones is averaging 12.9 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals. Wayne Blackshear chips in 12.8 points and Chinanu Onuaku averages five points, six rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Cardinals, who are 17-1 in December during the past three seasons.

ABOUT WESTERN KENTUCKY (5-4): Price leads the Hilltoppers, winners of three of their past four, with a 17.1 average and has hit 48 percent from the 3-point line. Chris Harrison-Docks adds 12 points while George Fant, who has scored in double figures in six straight games, averages 11.2 points on 50.6 percent shooting and a team-best 7.1 rebounds. Trency Jackson adds 9.9 points and backup forward Ben Lawson has 14 blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Western Kentucky leads the series 39-38 but has lost five straight to the Cardinals.

2. Harrell has scored in double figures in an ACC-leading 21 consecutive games.

3. The Cardinals are ranked first nationally in rebounds (46.7) and second overall in offensive rebounds (17.8). Harrell leads the team with 10.4 boards.

PREDICTION: Louisville 88, Western Kentucky 60