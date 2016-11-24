Preview: Louisville vs. Wichita State

Louisville was very fortunate to survive in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. The 10th-ranked Cardinals likely will need to be significantly better Thursday as they take on Wichita State in the semifinals of the eight-team event.

Donovan Mitchell was the hero for Louisville on Wednesday after scoring all 15 of his points after intermission, including a go-ahead 3-pointer early in overtime. However, perhaps the real heroes for the Cardinals were actually the Old Dominion free-throw shooters, who shot 15-of-32 in the Monarchs' first loss of the season. Wichita State is unlikely to be so poor at the line, although it was the team's one weakness (11-of-18) in Wednesday's 82-47 win against LSU. Still, the Shockers continued to dominate their opponents with wins by 46, 37, 27, 37 and 35 points to begin the campaign.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (4-0): While Old Dominion struggled from the foul line, Louisville wasn't much better at 22-of-35 (62.9 percent). Quentin Snider got to the line 11 times - two more than his first three games combined - and knocked down seven foul shots en route to a season-high 18 points. While Mitchell stepped up for the Cardinals, his shooting percentage has dipped every game - from 54.5 percent to 40 percent to 30 percent to 25 percent against the Monarchs.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (5-0): Markis McDuffie led the way with 15 points and redshirt freshman Landry Shamet chipped in a dozen as the Shockers dominated the Tigers, particularly in the opening 20 minutes. Wichita State shot 9-of-18 from 3-point range and held a 55-38 rebounding advantage while limiting LSU to 28.1 percent shooting from the field (4-of-25 from the arc). McDuffie is averaging 12.2 points on 66.7 percent shooting - a significant improvement from last year's numbers (7.4 points on 42.6 percent shooting).

TIP-INS

1. Louisville F Jaylen Johnson has been a force on the interior with three double-digit rebound games and 67.6 percent shooting on the young season.

2. The Cardinals topped the Shockers 72-68 in the 2013 Final Four en route to winning the national championship.

3. The winner of this game will face either Baylor or No. 20 Michigan State in Friday's title game.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 70, Louisville 67