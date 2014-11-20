Preview: Loyola Marymount at Arizona State

Arizona State is 2-0 heading into Thursday’s home game against Loyola Marymount, but coach Herb Sendek knows his team is far from a finished product. The Sun Devils lost 64 percent of its scoring from last season and are learning how to generate offense without star point guard Jahii Carson, who declared for the NBA Draft. The early signs have been encouraging with 6-10 forward Eric Jacobsen averaging 10.5 points and eight rebounds in wins over Chicago State and Bethune-Cookman.

The Sun Devils will be favored again when they face Loyola Marymount, which finished last in the 10-team West Coast Conference last season. The Lions led Boise State at the half Saturday before losing 77-69. After going nearly two years without game action due to medical reasons, 6-7 senior forward Godwin Okonji had 15 points and 10 rebounds against Boise State and opened the season with five boards in a 10-point win over Southeast Missouri State.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (1-1): First-year coach Mike Dunlap’s team has opened the season by outrebounding its first two opponents, and forward Marin Mornar has scored double figures in each of the first two games. Sophomore guard Evan Payne, who averaged 15.5 points last season, registered a game-high 22 points and five assists Saturday, when the Lions committed 14 turnovers. The backcourt includes David Humphries and senior Ayodeji Egbeyemi, who was limited to eight games last season due to a hip injury.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (2-0): Senior forward Shaquielle McKissic, the team’s leading returning scorer, scored a career-high 20 points against Chicago State before going 0-for-2 from the field against Bethune-Cookman. Forward Jonathan Gilling made 43.4 percent of his attempts from 3-point range last season and scored 11 points while shooting 3-of-5 from beyond the arc Monday. Sendek welcomed several junior college transfers this season, including promising guards Roosevelt Scott and Gerry Blakes.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State is 36-5 in its last 41 home games.

2. The teams are meeting for the first time since Arizona State defeated the Lions 99-71 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 1980.

3. Loyola Marymount has not played in an NCAA Tournament game since 1990.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 64, Loyola Marymount 55