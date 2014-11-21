Arizona State 68, Loyola Marymount 44: Chance Murray scored a career-high 12 points while Jonathan Gilling and Bo Barnes added 11 apiece as the Sun Devils never trailed in a dominant win over the visiting Lions.

Shaquielle McKissic chipped in 10 points for Arizona State (3-0), which held the Lions to 28.1 percent shooting to win its 11th straight home game. Barnes and Gilling made six of the team’s 10 3-pointers as the Sun Devils overcame 17 turnovers.

Simon Krajcovic and Evan Payne scored nine points apiece for Loyola Marymount (1-2). Godwin Okonji and David Humphries grabbed six rebounds apiece for the Lions, who missed 19 of their 27 shots in the first half and trailed 28-22 at the break.

Okonji scored with just over 17 minutes left to cut the deficit to 31-26, but the Sun Devils answered with six straight points and extended the lead to 12 on Kodi Justice’s 3-pointer with 10:39 left. Gilling drained a 3-pointer with 6:03 remaining to spark a 12-0 run and the Sun Devils cruised to victory.

Loyola was outrebounded for the first time this season 43-32 and missed 10 of its 11 shots from 3-point range. Eric Jacobsen had seven points, a career-high 11 rebounds and four blocks for Arizona State, which recorded 15 assists on 21 field goals.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams met for the first time since Arizona State defeated the Lions 99-71 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 1980. … The Sun Devils improved to 37-5 over their past 42 home games. … Jacobsen and Payne were each assessed technical fouls with just over 16 minutes left.