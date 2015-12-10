Boise State 67, Loyola Marymount 66

Boise State guard Mikey Thompson converted a game-winning three-point play with 14 seconds left in the game, capping a rally that gave the Broncos a 67-66 victory over visiting Loyola Marymount.

Boise State (5-4) rallied after Loyola Marymount took a 66-62 lead with 1:47 remaining in regulation. Broncos guard Montigo Alford made two free throws with 52 seconds left to cut the lead to 66-64.

Thompson, who finished with six points, drove to the basket after a Loyola Marymount turnover. He made the shot and was fouled by forward Jeffery McClendon. His free throw put the Broncos ahead 67-66.

Loyola Marymount guard Brandon Brown, who led the Lions with 19 points, missed a three-pointer. Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison was fouled with 1 second showing on the clock. He missed both free throws and Loyola Marymount (5-3) could not get off a shot before the buzzer.

The Broncos had five players in double figures, led by guard James Webb III, who finished with 17 points. Alford and fellow guards Nick Duncan, Lonnie Jackson and Anthony Drmic each had 10 points.

Loyola Marymount forward Adam Jacko had a double-double for the Lions with 12 points and 14 rebounds.