Colorado State 83, Loyola Marymount 75

Four Colorado State starters scored at least 15 points each, led by guard Gian Clavell’s game-high 21, in the Rams’ 83-75 nonconference win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Colorado State forward Emmanuel Omogbo scored 19 points and guards Antwan Scott and Joe De Ciman had 16 and 15, respectively.

Loyola Marymount (1-2) had only two players score in double figures -- guard Brandon Brown with 24 points and forward Marin Mornar with 11.

After Loyola Marymount cut its deficit to 51-49 with 12:49 left in the second half, Colorado State (2-0) scored eight straight points to build a 59-49 lead with 10:45 left.

The Lions again made a push, cutting the lead to 75-72 with 4:29 remaining on a 3-pointer by guard Brandon Brown. Colorado State’s defense answered, holding Loyola Marymount without a field goal in the next 3:25 as the Rams pulled away to an 83-75 lead with 1:04 remaining.

Loyola Marymount was 1-of-6 from the field and committed two turnovers in Colorado State’s game-turning defensive stand late in the game.

The Rams outrebounded the Lions 39-27. Omogbo, De Ciman and forward Tiel Daniels each had seven rebounds.