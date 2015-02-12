Preview: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga

Loyola Marymount has lost in each of its last 25 visits to Gonzaga and the task of winning is even tougher this season with the Bulldogs ranked second in the nation entering Thursday’s West Coast Conference tilt. Gonzaga has displayed a power-packed squad all season and it brings a 17-game winning streak into this game. The Bulldogs posted a 72-55 road victory over the Lions on Jan. 17 and that marked Gonzaga’s 11th consecutive win in the series..

The first outing between the teams was striking to first-year coach Mike Dunlap, who is attempting to build Loyola Marymount from the ashes. “We will be more ready over time, but there is nothing you can tell them to prepare (for) exactly what to expect, especially at the level of talent Gonzaga has right now,” Dunlap told reporters. “Only experience can teach you those situations. Gonzaga has gained that over time.” The Bulldogs are coming off an 81-70 victory over San Francisco on Saturday behind 29 points from forward Kyle Wiltjer and 17 from guard Kevin Pangos.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT, ESPN3

ABOUT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (8-17, 4-9 WCC): Guard Ayodeji Egbeyemi is one of three double-digit scorers for the Lions and is questionable to play against Gonzaga. Egbeyemi, who averages 10.1 points, has missed the last three games due to a quadriceps injury. Guard Evan Payne averages a team-high 17.8 points and has drained a team-high 31 3-point baskets while forward Marin Mornar is averaging 10.7 points to go with a team-best 39 blocked shots.

ABOUT GONZAGA (24-1, 12-0): The Bulldogs’ road trip to Santa Clara and San Francisco produced victories of 14 and 11 points, closer margins than the club – or outsiders – anticipated. “It showed that we are able to execute down the stretch and get stops when they really matter,” Wiltjer told reporters. “We don’t like close games, obviously, but I think it really is helping us find an identity and what we can do and where we can go in late-game situations.” Wiltjer is averaging a team-leading 16.4 points, while Pangos (12.1), guard Byron Wesley (10.8) and center Przemek Karnowski (10.7) also average in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs’ only loss this season came against Arizona, 66-63 in overtime on Dec. 6.

2. Pangos has 1,689 career points and next for him to chase down on Gonzaga’s all-time scoring list is No. 6 Ronny Turiaf (1,723 from 2001-05).

3. Mornar is averaging 22.3 points over the last three games, including a career-best 27 against San Diego on Feb. 5.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 92, Loyola Marymount 65