Preview: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga

Fifth-ranked Gonzaga is the only unblemished team in the nation and aims to run its winning streak to 16 games when it hosts Loyola Marymount on Thursday night in West Coast Conference play. The Bulldogs have defeated the Lions 14 consecutive times and have posted 26 consecutive home victories in the series.

Gonzaga is playing for the first time since Jan. 5 after having Saturday's game at Portland postponed due to inclement weather. Junior point guard Nigel Williams-Goss was sensational in the Bulldogs' most-recent game, registering career high totals of 36 points and 11 rebounds in a 95-80 road victory over San Francisco. Williams-Goss, who played his first two college seasons at Washington, leads the Bulldogs in scoring (15.3), rebounding (6.1), assists (4.8) and steals (25). Loyola Marymount defeated Santa Clara 66-56 on Saturday to end a three-game losing streak and improve to 7-1 when holding an opponent below 70 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT, ESPN3

ABOUT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (8-7, 1-3 West Coast Conference): Senior swingman Buay Tuach missed the Santa Clara contest with a knee injury and is a game-time decision for Thursday's game and the Lions badly need his services to have any chance at notching an epic upset. The 6-6 Tuach ranks third on the team in scoring (11.2), second in assists (3.1) and first in steals (19). Senior point guard Brandon Brown leads the Lions in scoring (13.9) and assists (5.3) while senior center Stefan Jovanovic (11.3 points, team-best 5.3 rebounds) has scored in double digits in 10 of the last 11 games.

ABOUT GONZAGA (15-0, 3-0): Williams-Goss heads an offense scoring 85.5 points per game and he boasts more than twice as many assists (72) as turnovers (34). Senior center Przemek Karnowski (12.5 points, six rebounds per game) and senior shooting guard Jordan Mathews (11 points per game, team-best 40 3-pointers) are also playing well with Mathews making 12-of-26 3-point attempts in three WCC games. Freshman forwards Zach Collins (10.1) and Killian Tillie (5.1) are solid contributors off the bench and Tillie scored a season-best 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting versus San Francisco.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga is 35-3 against Loyola Marymount during Mark Few's 18-season coaching tenure.

2. The Lions are forcing a WCC-leading 14.7 turnovers per game.

3. Bulldogs SG Josh Perkins (10.3) is averaging just six points on 8-of-27 over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 92, Loyola Marymount 67