Balanced Gonzaga levels Loyola Marymount

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The stat sheet indicated that Gonzaga point guard Kevin Pangos had a quiet night Thursday, but Loyola Marymount coach Mike Dunlap loudly proclaimed his support for Pangos as Player of the Year in the West Coast Conference.

“He’s far and away the best all-around player in the league,” Dunlap said after Pangos sparked an 80-51 romp for the third-ranked Bulldogs. A 20-0 start fueled Gonzaga’s 18th consecutive win.

Pangos wasn’t one of the four Bulldogs who scored in double figures, but the heady senior collected nine points, eight assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

“He looks like a choir boy and hits like an assassin,” Dunlap joked.

Forward Kyle Wiltjer led the Bulldogs (25-1, 13-0 WCC) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Wiltjer and Pangos are two of the 20 players on the latest Watch List for the John Wooden Award as national player of the year.

Dunlap said “a cocktail mix” of Gonzaga’s talent and a sellout crowd of 6,000 overwhelmed his young team. The Lions (8-18, 4-10) lost their 12th straight to the Bulldogs, and they fell for the 25th time in a row at Gonzaga.

Guard David Humphries (11 points) was the only Loyola Marymount player with more than eight points.

The Bulldogs led 44-15 at the half after holding the Lions to 12 percent shooting from the field (3-for-25). Gonzaga played sloppily at times after building a 27-4 lead before the Lions scored their first field goal 12 minutes into the game.

“It’s difficult to stay focused (with a huge early lead),” Gonzaga guard Eric McClellan admitted.

“We played really solid defensively (early),” Wiltjer said.

McClellan, a junior transfer from Vanderbilt, said he is comfortable coming off the bench for the Bulldogs. He has played six games since becoming eligible and then overcoming a foot injury.

“I don’t think we have a true weakness,” McClellan said. “We can shoot, we can finish, we’re athletic.”

The Bulldogs, who lead the nation with in field-goal shooting at 53 percent, shot 49.1 percent against the Lions and held Loyola Marymount to 29.4 percent. Gonzaga recorded 19 assists on 26 field goals.

“We’re an unselfish group,” McClellan said. “We like playing with one another, and we play well with one another. That’s hard to find in college basketball with a group as talented as this.”

Forward Domantas Sabonis and center Przemek Karnowski dominated the smaller Lions inside. Sabonis had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Karnowski added 11 points and five boards. Guard Byron Wesley also scored 11 points for the Bulldogs.

“We’re as balanced as we’ve ever been,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

Gonzaga outrebounded Loyola Marymount 46-30 and outscored the Lions 34-10 in the paint. The Bulldogs stretched their home winning streak to 39, the longest such streak in NCAA Division I men’s basketball.

ESPN ranks Sabonis, a 6-foot-10 freshman, the 29th-best prospect for the 2015 NBA draft. Sabonis played two years of pro ball without pay in Spain, but he says he is not interested in going to the NBA after one year as a top reserve for Gonzaga.

“Not this year,” he said. “I think I‘m not ready. I still need to develop my game in many ways.”

Gonzaga’s lead grew so large so quickly at the start of the game that a smattering of fans in the student section -- notoriously hard on visiting teams -- applauded politely when the Lions scored their first point after 8:08. Loyola Marymount was 0-for-14 from the field before guard Ayodeji Egbeyemi sank a 14-foot jumper.

NOTES: Gonzaga PG Kevin Pangos was selected one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award for men’s basketball. Seniors are honored for good work on and off the court. Pangos, a four-year starter on Top 25 teams at Gonzaga, carries a 3.18 grade-point average and has been involved in community service. ... Four starters and eight of Loyola Marymount’s 15 players are foreigners. First-year coach Mike Dunlap brought in two players from Australia. A former Lions player, Dunlap spent three years as a head coach in Australia’s top pro league from 1994-97. He was head coach of the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) in 2012-13. ... Dunlap, an avid runner, once completed a 100-mile race through the Sierra Nevada mountains. He hopes to climb Mount Everest in the future. ... Former Gonzaga star Robert Sacre, now playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, took advantage of the NBA All-Star break to attend Thursday’s game.