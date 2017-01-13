No. 5 Gonzaga rolls over Loyola Marymount

No. 5 Gonzaga avoided looking ahead to a showdown at home against 19th-ranked Saint Mary's on Saturday by beating Loyola Marymount soundly 93-55 Thursday night in Spokane, Wash.

"Honestly, we haven't talked about (the game against Saint Mary's)," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. "This team loves to compete. They are mature.

"We know we have an awesome opportunity on Saturday with the students back from holiday break. Everybody should be crazy. We have to come out with the same kind of focus we showed tonight."

Six Gonzaga players scored in double figures, led by center Przemek Karnowski's 17 points, in the dominant win over Loyola Marymount.

Gonzaga (16-0, 4-0 West Coast Conference) made 53.1 percent of its field-goal attempts, including 55.6 percent from 3-point range, 10 of 18.

Two other interior players for Gonzaga -- forwards Zach Collins and Johnathan Williams -- combined for 27 points, Collins finishing with 15. Collins also had nine rebounds and Williams seven.

Guards Silas Melson (13 points), Nigel Williams-Goss (11) and Josh Perkins (11) were the other Gonzaga players to score in double figures.

"It's crazy, the depth of this team and the way everyone can bring multiple things to the table," Collins said after Gonzaga's bench outscored Loyola Marymount's reserves 34-14. "It's just really fun to play with a team like that."

Loyola Marymount (8-8, 1-4) made only 34.5 percent of its shots, including 36.8 percent from 3-point range. Guard Buay Tuach was the Lions' only double-figure scorer with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. His teammates made 13 of 48 shots (27.1 percent).

The Lions also committed 22 turnovers that led to 25 points for Gonzaga. Loyola Marymount only had three points off 11 Bulldogs turnovers.

"Playing a team like Gonzaga requires an efficient performance, and we did not come close to that," Loyola Marymount coach Mike Dunlap said. "They deserve a lot of credit for that. It's a situation we must learn from."

An 8-2 run by Gonzaga, including two 3-pointers by Perkins and Melson, gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead at that point, 41-31 with 2:34 left in the half.

Gonzaga led 46-35 at halftime behind 11 points from Karnowski and 10 from Williams. The Bulldogs outscored Loyola Marymount 22-12 in points in the paint in the first half to establish control.

The Bulldogs opened the second half outscoring the Lions 19-5 to turn the game into a rout, leading 65-40 with 11:54 left in regulation. Karnowski, Williams and Collins continued the dominance inside, combining for 13 of the 19 points in that game-clinching stretch.

Gonzaga outscored Loyola Marymount 47-20 in the second half. The Bulldogs made 52.9 percent of their shots after halftime while the Lions made only 26.9 percent of their attempts with 12 turnovers.

"In the second half, we picked up the pace and decided to do everything the coaches told us to do," Collins said. "We realized that was the recipe for success. That's something we have to do a better job of from the start."

Few's game plan included attacking the basket, and the Bulldogs followed through, outscoring Loyola Marymount 50-24 in the paint. Gonzaga also had a 14-2 advantage in fastbreak points.

The Bulldogs finished with 21 assists, with Perkins and Williams-Goss each contributing five.

NOTES: Gonzaga's game at Portland that was postponed Jan. 7 because of inclement weather will be played Jan. 23. ... Gonzaga is off to the best start in program history. The 1944 team started 11-0 before finishing 21-2. ... Eight of Loyola Marymount's previous 12 games were decided in the last 10 seconds (record of 3-5). The Lions are 4-5 in games decided by less than seven points. They are 2-2 in one-point games. ... Entering the game, Gonzaga was limiting opponents to 28 percent shooting from 3-point range, ranked third in the country. ... The Lions led the West Coast Conference forcing 14.3 turnovers per game, including a season-high 19 by Saint Mary's last week. They forced Gonzaga into only 11 turnovers.