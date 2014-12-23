Preview: Nebraska vs. Loyola Marymount

Nebraska has suffered two bad losses in five days and must face another hungry underdog in Loyola Marymount in Tuesday’s consolation round of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. The Cornhuskers fell to tournament host Hawaii on Monday, less than a week after they lost to Incarnate Word on their home floor. Nebraska wing Terran Petteway, who averages a team-best 19.2 points, should be motivated to play well after foul trouble plagued Monday’s performance.

Loyola Marymount has lost five straight but none as bad as its 80-53 pounding by No. 11 Wichita State in the first round. The Lions managed just five assists while committing 15 turnovers and were hammered on the boards 32-19 even though they owned the height advantage. Loyola Marymount will need to get off to a better start and hope for an even better game from leading scorer Evan Payne, who scored 15 against the Shockers, well below his 21.0 average coming into the event.

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NEBRASKA (6-4): Benny Parker usually spends most of his time setting others up for easy baskets, but had to assume the role of scorer in the opening round thanks to foul trouble to Petteway and an off-night by second-leading scorer Shavon Shields. Parker scored a career-high 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting, which was also the first game in double figures for the 5-9 junior. The Cornhuskers had seven assists compared to 18 turnovers in that game, so look for Parker to try and flip-flop those numbers.

ABOUT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (3-7): Patson Siame stands 6-11 and fellow starting forward Godwin Okonji is 6-8, but they managed only two rebounds each against Wichita State. Okonji averages a team-high 5.8 rebounds and Siame is second at 4.4, so they definitely performed below their capabilities. About the only player who had a decent performance Monday is starting guard Ayodeji Egbeyemi, who finished with 13 points, well above his 8.4 season average.

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska is 90-89 all time against the other teams entered in the tournament.

2. Nebraska is 25-7 over the past three seasons when holding opponents to less than 40 percent shooting, its latest loss coming against Hawaii, which shot 37.5.

3. Petteway came into the tournament as one of seven players in the country averaging at least 19 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 73, Loyola Marymount 66