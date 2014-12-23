Hawaii 66, Nebraska 58: Aaron Valdes scored 15 points as the Rainbow Warriors shocked the Cornhuskers in the opening round of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

Garrett Nevels and Isaac Fleming added 10 points apiece for Hawaii, which plays No. 11 Wichita State in Tuesday’s semifinals. Mike Thomas finished with nine points and Roderick Bobbitt and Negus Webster-Chan contributed seven points apiece for the Rainbow Warriors (9-3), who have won seven of the last nine against Nebraska.

Terran Petteway scored 14 points to lead Nebraska but battled foul trouble throughout the second half. Benny Parker scored a career-high 12 points and Shavon Shields also finished with 12 for the Cornhuskers (6-4).

Nevels and Bobbitt hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Hawaii a six-point lead with 2:04 remaining. Parker’s driving layup pulled Nebraska back within two but Webster-Chan buried a jumper on the other end to push the lead back to four with 32 seconds left and the Cornhuskers weren’t able to get the deficit back to one possession.

Nebraska suffered a big blow earlier when Petteway, the team’s leading scorer at 19.2 points per game, was given a technical foul with 4:20 left in the first half, which represented his third personal foul, and the Rainbow Warriors took advantage to build a 34-23 halftime lead. The third 3-pointer of the game by Walter Pitchford gave Nebraska its first lead of the second half at 41-40 with 13:07 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hawaii F Stefan Jankovic was cleared by the Hawaii compliance office earlier Monday and contributed five points and three rebounds in 17 minutes of his season debut after transferring from Missouri last January. … Nebraska, which had a season-high 22 turnovers in its previous game against Cincinnati, had 18 against Hawaii. …. Shields, the team’s second-leading scorer at 17.1 points, is the son of Will Shields, a 12-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman in the NFL.