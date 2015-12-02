Preview: Loyola Marymount at Oregon State

Gary Payton II takes aim at one of his father’s records when Oregon State hosts Loyola Marymount on Wednesday. Payton has recorded a steal in 36 consecutive games for the Beavers, one short of the school record set by his father from 1989-90.

The apple doesn’t fall very far from the tree with Payton as he’s quickly developed into star at Oregon State, leading the team in scoring (18.6), rebounding (8.0), assists (4.8) and steals (3.6) while also playing his father’s brand of smothering defense. But as the Beavers showed in their last game, it takes a team effort to get the win. Despite a game-high 25 points from Payton, Oregon State suffered its first loss of the season, a 63-57 decision to Valparaiso on Nov. 24. Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount comes into Corvallis on a three-game winning streak after beating Southeast Missouri State 73-60 on Saturday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (4-2): Munis Tutu scored 13 points and David Humphries had 12 to lead five players in double figures Saturday. The Lions have been shooting the ball well from long range, connecting on nine or more 3-pointers in four straight games. Joshua Spiers, who leads the team with 12 3-pointers, has eight over the last two games and 34 points.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-1): Payton outscored the rest of the starters 25-12 in Oregon State’s loss, but also took 25 of the team’s 56 shots. Drew Eubanks blocked the most shots by a Beavers freshman with five against Valparaiso, though he missed the only shot he took. Another win would match Oregon State’s best start through the first six games since 2011.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State and Loyola Marymount are meeting for the fourth time, with the Beavers leading the series 2-1.

2. The teams combined to score a Gill Coliseum-record 230 points in the last meeting in 1989, which the Lions won 117-113. Bo Kimble scored 53 points and Gary Payton had 48.

3. Payton II is the only player in the Pac-12 to be among the top 10 in scoring (fourth), rebounding (ninth), assists (third) and steals (first).

PREDICTION: Oregon State 75, Loyola Marymount 66