Oregon State 79, Loyola Marymount 70

Oregon State forward Olaf Schaftenaar scored a team-high 19 points, guard Gary Payton II tied one of his father’s school records, and the Beavers beat Loyola Marymount 79-70 Wednesday night in Corvallis, Ore.

The Beavers (5-1) also got 17 points and nine rebounds from forward Drew Eubanks.

The game was tight for most of the way, and it was tied with 8:30 to go, but the Beavers made four of their final six 3-point shots to pull away.

Loyola Marymount (4-3) entered the week ranked ninth nationally in free-throw shooting at 79.2 percent, but it went 0-for-2 from the line. Oregon State made 15 of 18 foul shots.

Junior forward Adom Jacko paced the Lions with 22 points on 11-of-17 shooting.

Payton, one of the top all-around players in the Pac-12, tied his father’s school record for consecutive games with a steal (37). He finished with six points, nine rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks.

Oregon State freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. added 12 points, and guard Langston Morris-Walker had 11.

Lions guard Steven Haney was 4-for-10 from 3-point range, and he finished with 16 points.

This was the first meeting between the schools since 1989, when the Lions won 117-113 behind 53 points from Bo Kimble. Gary Payton scored 48 points in that game.