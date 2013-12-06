Preview: Loyola Marymount at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh looks to remain unbeaten when the Panthers host Loyola Marymount on Friday. Pittsburgh, which has earned each of its eight victories by at least nine points, boasts a 21.9 average margin of victory. Lamar Patterson leads that scoring effort with 17 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field, 44.4 percent from 3-point range and 81.1 percent from the foul line.

Patterson also averages 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Panthers, who rank 21st in the country with 16.8 helpers per contest. Talib Zanna pitches in 13.1 points on a team-best 66.7 percent shooting. The Lions, who haven’t won back-to-back-games since winning their first four games of the season, are paced by Anthony Ireland at 18.9 points per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (6-2): Ireland, one of the Lions’ four double-digit scorers, also averages a team-high 5.1 assists. Gabe Levin adds 12.8 points and a team-high nine rebounds per game while Evan Payne chips in 12.4 points. Ben Dickinson is Loyola Marymount’s most efficient double-digit scorer at 10.9 points per game on 57.4 percent shooting.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (8-0): Zanna’s 7.3 rebounds per game are also a team high. Cameron Wright scores 11.5 points per game while Durand Johnson logs 9.8 points and four rebounds. The Panthers have held all their opponents under 70 points, and to just 59.4 points per game on average.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh’s 76.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line is tied for 16th in the nation.

2. The Panthers have won 14 straight nonconference home games and are 106-3 all time against non-conference opponents in the Petersen Events Center.

3. Zanna has three double-doubles this season including a 16-point, 10-rebound performance in Pittsburgh’s 78-69 win against Penn State on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 88, Loyola Marymount 70