Pittsburgh 85, Loyola Marymount 68: Cameron Wright scored 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting as the host Panthers cruised past the Lions.

Talib Zanna added 12 points and five rebounds for Pittsburgh (9-0), which shot 58.3 percent from the field. Durand Johnson also scored 12 points while Lamar Patterson and Michael Young had 10 apiece.

Gabe Levin recorded 14 points and 14 rebounds for Loyola Marymount (6-3) while Anthony Ireland scored a game-high 20 points. Ireland also dished out a team-high five assists while Evan Payne had 16 points and Ben Dickinson scored 10.

The Lions hung around for the first eight minutes before an 18-6 Panthers run, capped by Zanna’s layup with 3:03 left in the first half, helped Pittsburgh open a 37-23 lead. Levin scored four points in the final 2:20 of the opening frame but the Panthers took a 40-29 lead at halftime.

Ireland found Dickinson for a layup 41 seconds into the second half but the Panthers scored 12 of the game’s next 14 points to break open a 52-33 cushion with 14:21 remaining. Loyola Marymount was able to get only as close as 15 from there, and that wasn’t until Ireland made two free throws with 40 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Young and Jamel Artis tied to lead Pittsburgh in rebounding with seven boards each. … The Panthers have won 15 straight nonconference home games and are 107-3 all time against non-conference opponents in the Petersen Events Center. … The teams combined to shoot just 4-of-20 from 3-point range.