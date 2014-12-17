Preview: Loyola Marymount at Stanford

Stanford begins a two-game road trip against BYU and Texas on Saturday, but first the Cardinal play host on Wednesday to Loyola Marymount, which enters riding a three-game losing streak. Point guard Chasson Randle averages a team-high 16.4 points for Stanford, which is looking to rediscover its offense after shooting a season-low 31.8 percent in last Saturday’s 49-43 victory over Denver. The poor shooting performance was almost expected with the Cardinal playing their first game in 13 days.

Guard Anthony Brown came off the bench for the first time this season against Denver after being late for a morning shootaround, allowing Marcus Allen to make his first career start. Brown, who is averaging 14.3 points and 7.9 rebounds, entered the game early in the first half and finished with 17 points and six boards. Stanford boasts a plus-8.9 rebounding margin but could be tested by the imposing Loyola Marymount frontline of 6-10 Petr Herman and 6-11 Patson Siame.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (3-5): Guard Evan Payne scored a career-high 32 points on Saturday against Northern Arizona, but the Lions fell 71-69 after committing 16 turnovers. Payne is averaging a team-high 22.6 points on 49.6 percent shooting, including 16-of-40 from 3-point range, but he’s the only player on the roster averaging in double figures. Guard Ayodeji Egbeyemi is 8-of-24 shooting over his last three games for Loyola Marymount, which leads the West Coast Conference in blocks per game at 4.8.

ABOUT STANFORD (5-2): Center Stefan Nastic has scored in double figures in all seven games and averages 14.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cardinal, who bounced back from a 15-point loss to DePaul with the win over Denver. Freshman forward Reid Travis is averaging 7.7 points and seven boards while starting every game, but he’s 8-of-21 from the foul line. Randle has made 36 consecutive free throws dating back to last season for the Cardinal, who are shooting a Pac-12-best 74.6 percent from the foul line.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 5-0 all-time against Loyola Marymount, but the teams are meeting for the first time since Dec. 21, 1984.

2. Loyola Marymount is facing its third Pac-12 opponent after losing to Arizona State (68-44) and USC (77-61) earlier this season.

3. Stanford is 80-27 at home under coach Johnny Dawkins.

PREDICTION: Stanford 76, Loyola Marymount 62