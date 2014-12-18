Stanford 67, Loyola Marymount 58: Chasson Randle scored a season-high 31 points and Stefan Nastic added 15 as the Cardinal handed the visiting Lions their fourth straight loss.

Anthony Brown had seven points, five rebounds and five assists while Dorian Pickens scored six points on two key 3-pointers for Stanford (6-2), which trailed by as many as 12 late in the first half. Randle shot 9-of-19 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and recorded a season-high five steals as the Cardinal remained unbeaten in six all-time meetings against the Lions.

Evan Payne led Loyola Marymount (3-6) with 14 points, Matt Hayes scored nine and Patson Siame registered eight points and four rebounds. Marin Mornar and Simon Krajcovic added eight points apiece for the Lions, who shot 47.1 percent but committed 17 turnovers.

Stanford, which closed the first half with eight unanswered points to pull within 31-27 at the break, moved ahead 39-37 on Pickens’ 3-pointer with just over 14 minutes left. Krajcovic’s three-point play gave Loyola Marymount its final lead at 48-47 with 7:51 left as Stanford answered with eight straight points.

Pickens, a freshman wing who came in averaging 2.6 points, drained his second 3-pointer to extend Stanford’s lead to 55-48 with 5:13 remaining. Randle scored nine of Stanford’s final 12 points and came within two points of his career high for Stanford, which was outrebounded 31-30.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Randle saw his streak of consecutive free throws end at 39 makes and finished 10-of-12 from the foul line. … Ayodeji Egbeyemi collected seven points, eight rebounds and four assists for Loyola Marymount, which faces No. 11 Wichita State on Monday. … Stanford recorded 11 steals and improved to 80-27 at home under coach Johnny Dawkins.