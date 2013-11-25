Preview: Loyola Marymount vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt halted its recent inability to close out games, but it could have its hands full Monday against high-scoring Loyola Marymount in the fifth-place game at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Commodores led Morgan State by 17 points early in the second half during Saturday’s win, but the Bears closed to within five in the final minutes. Earlier in the week, Vanderbilt fell at Butler after rallying from a 14-point deficit and blew a 16-point advantage in a loss to Providence.

The Lions are no stranger to large turnarounds themselves, falling behind winless Marist by 13 points in first half Saturday before coming back for a 76-70 victory. Loyola Marymount, which endured a 14-game losing streak at one point last season before making a run to the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament, can match its best start since 1995 with a victory. This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (5-1): Anthony Ireland posted his 33rd career 20-point game with 25 points in the Lions’ victory over Marist, but he only needed 10 shots to do it. Ireland – a preseason All-WCC selection – is 19-of-21 from the foul line at this event, accounting for 63.3 percent of the team’s made free throws through two games. Gabe Levin – only the fifth Loyola Marymount freshman with multiple double-doubles in his first season – is also the only player in school history to start his career with six double-figure scoring efforts.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (3-2): The Commodores closed out the Bears thanks in large part to freshman Luke Kornet, who logged a career-high 26 minutes and scored all 11 of his points in the second half. Kornet was one of five players to score in double figures Saturday, the first time Vanderbilt accomplished that feat since Nov. 25, 2011 against Monmouth. The Commodores also forced a season-high 16 turnovers, collected a season-high 16 offensive rebounds and saw their bench outscore Morgan State’s reserves 35-11.

TIP-INS

1. Ireland, who will make his 100th career start on Monday, has six fewer steals (13) than Vanderbilt has a team (19).

2. Commodores freshman C Damian Jones is 2-of-12 from the foul line at this event.

3. Loyola Marymount has trailed by at least 13 points in the first half of each of its two games.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 80, Loyola Marymount 77