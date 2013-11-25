Vanderbilt 77, Loyola Marymount 68: Kyle Fuller scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half as the Commodores held off the Lions in the fifth-place game at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Eric McClellan poured in 17 for Vanderbilt (4-2) in the first-ever meeting between the schools. Josh Henderson and James Siakam rounded out the Commodores who finished in double figures with 11 points apiece.

Anthony Ireland led all scorers with 20 points to pace Loyola Marymount (5-2), which was held to a season-low point total for the second straight game. Ben Dickinson and Gabe Levin each added 10 points for the Lions.

The lead changed hands several times in the first half before Dai-Jon Parker capped a 22-8 surge with a 3-pointer that gave Vanderbilt a 30-19 advantage. The Lions trimmed to deficit to four by the break and overcame an early nine-point second-half hole when Dickinson hit a jumper with less than eight minutes remaining.

Fuller put the Commodores back in front for good at 62-60 with a 3-pointer and scored six straight points to increase the lead to six with less than two minutes remaining after the Lions made one last push. McClellan and Rod Odom added five more throws down the stretch as Vanderbilt hit 11 of its final 12 free throws to preserve the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vanderbilt has held a lead of at least 11 points in each of its last four games, but relinquished it three times. … Loyola Marymount trailed by at least 11 points in the first half of each of its three games at this event. …. The Commodores made a season-low three 3-pointers, but finished a season-best 24-of-32 from the foul line.