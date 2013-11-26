(Updated: CHANGES Fuller point totals in lede, McClellan total in 2ND graph CLARIFIES finishing in 4TH place in lede DELETES reference to Ireland leading all scores in 3RD graph CHANGES McClellan and Odom free throws in 5TH graph)

Vanderbilt 77, Loyola Marymount 68: Kyle Fuller scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half as the Commodores held off the Lions to wrap up fourth place at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Eric McClellan poured in 16 for Vanderbilt (4-2) in the first meeting between the schools. Josh Henderson and James Siakam also finished in double figures with 11 points apiece for the Commodores.

Anthony Ireland scored 20 points to pace Loyola Marymount (5-2), which was held to a season-low point total for the second straight game. Ben Dickinson and Gabe Levin each added 10 points for the Lions.

The lead changed hands several times in the first half before Dai-Jon Parker capped a 22-8 surge with a 3-pointer that gave Vanderbilt a 30-19 advantage. The Lions trimmed to deficit to four by the break and overcame an early nine-point second-half hole when Dickinson hit a jumper with less than eight minutes remaining.

Fuller put the Commodores back in front for good at 62-60 with a 3-pointer and scored six straight points to increase the lead to six with less than two minutes remaining after the Lions made one last push. McClellan and Rod Odom each hit two throws down the stretch as Vanderbilt hit 11 of its final 12 at the line to preserve the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vanderbilt has held a lead of at least 11 points in each of its last four games, but relinquished it three times. … Loyola Marymount trailed by at least 11 points in the first half of each of its three games at this event. ... The Commodores made a season-low three 3-pointers, but finished a season-best 24-of-32 from the foul line.