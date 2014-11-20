Preview: Virginia-Lynchburg at East Carolina

East Carolina head coach Jeff Lebo realizes his top offensive squad is not his best rebounding group, which makes avoiding big deficits critical. The Pirates, who host Virginia-Lynchburg on Thursday, found that out in Tuesday’s 83-79 loss to UNC Asheville, in a contest where East Carolina cut a 16-point deficit to four but allowed 17 points off 13 offensive rebounds. “Rebounding is going to be an issue for us all year,” Lebo admitted after his squad was beaten on the boards 43-27.

The Division III Dragons, under first-year coach Jeffrey Monroe, have dropped two of their first three games and should serve as little more than a tune-up for the Pirates. East Carolina, which led Conference USA the past two seasons in made 3-pointers per game, are only 10-for-39 from long range in its first two games. Caleb White hit four 3-pointers Sunday, finishing with a team-high 24 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, no TV

ABOUT VIRGINIA-LYNCHBURG (1-2): The Dragons have just two juniors – guards Hakeem Anthony and Devon McKoy – on a roster otherwise comprise of freshmen and sophomores. Lawrence Robinson scored a team-high 10 points in Tuesday’s 81-49 loss to Chowan. Adrian Saunders and Traxonte Sawyers each scored 16 points in Virginia-Lynchburg’s only victory, a 71-63 triumph Saturday over Maine-Farmington in which the Dragons rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (1-1): White, who led the Pirates in scoring a year ago at 12.4 points, scored 14 in the season-opening victory over North Carolina Wesleyan and is 12-for-19 from the field through two games. Florida State transfer Terry Whisnant is averaging 12.5 points after sitting out last season. Forward Michel-Ofik Nzege recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds in the season opener.

TIP-INS

1. Lebo’s squad returns four starters from last season’s 17-17 squad.

2. East Carolina G Paris Roberts-Campbell, who averaged 11.9 points as a junior last season, continues to be sidelined with a knee injury.

3. The Pirates have shot 55.6 percent from the field after halftime through two games.

PREDICTION: East Carolina 88, Virginia-Lynchburg 49