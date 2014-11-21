East Carolina 92, Virginia-Lynchburg 51: Michel-Ofik Nzege recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds as the host Pirates built a 27-point halftime advantage and cruised to the easy win.

Terry Whisnant shot 4-for-7 from 3-point range, finishing with 16 points as East Carolina (2-1) scored the contest’s first nine points and built a 15-point advantage less than seven minutes into the game. B.J. Tyson scored 14 points with eight rebounds as the Pirates finished the night shooting 52.9 percent from the field.

Hakeem Anthony scored 14 points with six assists for the overmatched Dragons (1-3), a Division III school that was outrebounded 59-30. Virginia-Lynchburg shot 28.4 percent from the field and was held to two field goals in the first 12:54.

Nzege scored the game’s first five points, and back-to-back 3-pointers from Whisnant staked the Pirates to a 17-2 lead. Michael Zangari’s three-point play pushed East Carolina’s cushion to 28-8 with 7:37 left in the half, and 3-pointers from Whisnant and Caleb White in the final minute sent the Pirates into intermission ahead 51-24.

Whisnant’s fourth 3-pointer of the game five minutes into the second half extended East Carolina’s lead to 62-39, and Tyson’s layup midway through the second half established a 31-point advantage. White finished with 12 points, Lance Tejada added 10 points off the bench, and Antonio Robinson totaled 11 assists.

GAME NOTEBOOK: East Carolina has won 23 consecutive games against non-Division I competition. … The Pirates finished with 22 offensive rebounds, 10 in the first half. … East Carolina struggled from the free-throw line, hitting just 12-of-25 attempts.