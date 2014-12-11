Preview: Maine at Boston College

Boston College put a difficult November behind it and is thriving with the turn of the calendar. The Eagles will try to move to 3-0 in December when they host Maine on Thursday. BC went 2-3 in the first two weeks of the season, capped by a disappointing showing in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off, but started this month with a win over Marist and earned its most encouraging win with a 69-60 triumph over Providence on Friday.

The Eagles leaned on graduate transfers Aaron Brown and Dimitri Batten in the win over Marist and then turned things back over to star Olivier Hanlan, who put up 24 points in the win over Providence. The victories improved BC to 3-0 at home, where it will play its next four games before beginning ACC play at Duke on Jan. 3. The Black Bears snapped a five-game slide to start the season with an overtime victory against Wagner on Dec. 2, but have since dropped two more and are staring at a stretch of five straight road games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MAINE (1-7): The Black Bears are near the bottom of Division I in scoring defense, surrendering an average of 82.1 points, and are not so hot on the offensive end either, with only one player averaging double figures. The Big East’s Butler is the closest thing Maine has come to major-conference competition, and the Bulldogs laid a 99-57 beating on the Black Bears in the Nov. 15 opener. Maine took a 34-30 lead into the half against LIU Brooklyn on Tuesday but gave up 53 second-half points in an 83-70 setback.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (4-3): The Eagles were tested against Providence and showed some of the toughness first-year coach Jim Christian is trying to instill by battling back. “We needed to gain momentum,” Christian told ESPNBoston.com. “We needed to have a game like this where we had to grind out a win and just keep getting better, and that’s really what’s happened.” Batten has been key to the last two victories, scoring in double figures in each after totaling 18 points in the first five games.

TIP-INS

1. Hanlan posted a career-high nine assists against Marist and followed it up with a season-best eight rebounds against Providence.

2. The Black Bears have more turnovers (133) than assists (113), as does BC (107 to 84).

3. The Eagles shoot 24.1 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Boston College 81, Maine 60