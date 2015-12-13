Preview: Maine at Boston College

Now sufficiently clear of an illness that hindered the team’s preparation early in the week, Boston College will try to snap a six-game losing streak Sunday at home against Maine. The Eagles were able to get 11 players on the court in a visit to No. 18 Providence on Wednesday, but effectiveness remained elusive in a 66-51 setback.

They are averaging only 59.2 points during the slide and pulled into the weekend ranked 277th in the country in shooting at 41 percent. One positive in the loss to the Friars was the return of leading scorer Eli Carter (ankle) and senior center Dennis Clifford (illness), both of whom missed the previous game. They combined for 24 points and 13 rebounds against Providence, although Carter was just 5-of-18 from the floor to see his season percentage fall to 37.4. The Black Bears have lost three straight and allow an average of 86.8 points, which leaves them 341st in the country.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MAINE (2-6): The Black Bears’ difficult start has been made more painful by the absence of star freshman Isaac Vann, who has missed four straight games with an ankle injury. He averaged 15.8 points while hitting 7-of-11 3-pointers in his first four collegiate contests prior to the injury. Fellow freshman Devine Eke has taken over the offensive burden in Vann’s absence by averaging 16.3 points on 74.4 percent shooting in the four games.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-6): Reeling from the illnesses and on the road against a ranked team, the Eagles predictably fell behind by 17 points less than 10 minutes in at Providence, but they should get some credit for clawing their way back in. It was just a four-point gap following Carter’s basket with a little over 11 minutes remaining in the game before the Friars finished strong. Clifford had his fourth straight solid game with nine points and eight rebounds and will be looking to repeat his performance in a win over Maine last season, when he established a career high with 19 points and tied a career high with three blocked shots.

TIP-INS

1. Ten freshmen have accounted for 63 percent of the team’s minutes for Boston College.

2. Carter is 5-for-27 from long range over a span of four games.

3. Maine ranks 344th in the country in foul shooting (58.3 percent).

PREDICTION: Boston College 68, Maine 55