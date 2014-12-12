FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston College 85, Maine 74
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BNYForesight
December 12, 2014 / 2:22 AM / 3 years ago

Boston College 85, Maine 74

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Boston College 85, Maine 74: Dennis Clifford scored a career-high 19 points on 5-of-6 shooting and added seven rebounds as the Eagles jumped out early and held off the visiting Black Bears.

Aaron Brown matched a season high with 21 points and Patrick Heckmann added 13 points and four steals as Boston College (5-3) picked up its third straight win. Dimitri Batten scored 12 points and Olivier Hanlan collected 10 points and six assists for the Eagles.

Zarko Valjarevic scored a season-high 22 points and Till Gloger added 17 for Maine (1-8). Troy Reid-Knight contributed 13 points off the bench as the Black Bears fell to 0-6 on the road.

Boston College jumped out to a 31-19 lead with seven minutes left in the first half and led by as much as 15 points before Maine closed within 42-34 at the break. Valjarevic buried a 3-pointer and hit three free throws to get the Black Bears within 45-40 less than four minutes into the second period.

Brown capped a 10-2 burst with a 3-pointer to stretch the advantage back to 13 points with 14 minutes remaining, but Maine continued to push back and five straight points by Reid-Knight cut it to 59-53 midway through the half. The Black Bears knocked down six straight free throws to close within 73-68 but Clifford and Brown led a burst that pushed it back to double figures.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Eagles, who came into the night shooting 24.1 percent from beyond the arc, went 7-of-17 from 3-point range led by Brown (4-of-7) and Batten (2-of-3). … Clifford went 9-of-11 from the free-throw line and blocked three shots. … Maine was playing the first in a stretch of five straight road games.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.