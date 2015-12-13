Boston College 91, Maine 60

Guards Eli Carter and Jerome Robinson scored 16 points apiece and Boston College snapped a six-game losing streak with a 91-60 home non-conference rout of Maine on Sunday.

Carter, playing in his 100th college game (for three different schools), added nine assists, eight rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal and the pair combined to go 12 of 23 from the floor, 6 of 11 from 3-point range for the Eagles (4-6), who handed the Black Bears (2-7) their fourth straight loss.

Forward A.J. Turner and G Darryl Hicks added 11 points apiece, Turner with six rebounds and Hicks five assists, and center Dennis Clifford added 10 points and six rebounds as the Eagles never trailed and jumped to a 16-3 lead and never really looked back.

BC, averaging just 65 points per game coming in, was 12 of 27 from 3-point range.

Maine failed to get a player into double figures, with swingman Garet Beal leading the Bears with nine points, while forward Till Cloger and guard Aaron Calixte added eight points apiece.

Both teams were guilty of 19 turnovers as BC defeated Maine for the 13th time in 14 all-time meetings.