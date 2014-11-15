Preview: Maine at Butler

The first season of the post-Brad Stevens era at Butler was a rough one and the second season got off to a rocky start as well when coach Brandon Miller took a mysterious medical leave of absence in early October with no timetable for his return. However, the return of star Roosevelt Jones to the lineup will go a long way in helping interim coach Chris Holtmann find the cure to the Bulldogs’ woes. Host Butler seeks to take the first step in that direction Saturday against visiting Maine.

With consecutive trips to the Final Four in 2010 and 2011, and 166 wins over his six-year tenure, Stevens left a big void when he suddenly left to coach the Boston Celtics. Butler struggled in its first season in the Big East, posting its first losing season in eight years and second in 21 seasons. The Bulldogs missed postseason play for the first time since 2005-06, had five players suspended during the season and had three freshmen transfer out, but the biggest blow was losing Jones to a wrist injury during a summer trip to Australia.

ABOUT BUTLER (2013-14: 14-17): The 6-4 Jones did it all for the Bulldogs in 2012-13, averaging 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Wing Kellen Dunham averaged 16.4 points and finished fourth in the Big East with 78 3-pointers last season and was named a second-team all-conference selection. Those two will get help from 6-9 senior Kameron Woods, who led the conference in rebounding (9.0) last season, and point guard Alex Barlow, who led with a 3:1 assist to turnover ratio.ABOUT MAINE (2013-14: 6-23): The Black Bears are also coming off a disappointing season and hope first-year coach Bob Walsh can turn around a program that has just 29 wins in the past three seasons. The Black Bears have only one senior and he’s a good one. Zarko Valjarevic averaged 11.3 points per game last season, and the 6-4 guard led the America East Conference with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

TIP-INS

1. Butler lost seven league games last season by six or fewer points or in overtime.

2. Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse underwent a $17.1 million renovation over the summer.

3. Maine finished third in the nation in possessions per game last year (74.3) and next-to-last in scoring defense (82.9).

PREDICTION: Butler 81, Maine 57