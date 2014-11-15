Butler 99, Maine 57: Kellen Dunham scored 18 points and Roosevelt Jones returned from an injury and added 14 as the host Bulldogs kicked off the 2014-15 campaign with a laugher.

Dunham, who led the team with 16.4 points per game last season and finished fourth in the Big East with 78 shots from beyond the arc, drained 5-of-7 in this one as interim coach Chris Holtmann won his first game. Holtmann took over a tough situation in early October when coach Brandon Miller took a mysterious medical leave of absence with no timetable for his return.

Jones, the Bulldogs’ best player who missed all of last season with a wrist injury during a summer trip to Australia, shot 7-of-9 from the floor and added nine assists for the Bulldogs, who are coming off their first losing season in eight years and second in 21 seasons.

Zarko Valjarevic and Aaron Calixte scored 12 points apiece for the Black Bears (0-1), who have just 29 wins in the past three seasons. Maine shot 38.9 percent, was outrebounded 31-21 and committed 20 turnovers.

Alex Barlow drained a pair of 3-pointers and Jones added a trio of baskets as the Bulldogs jumped to an 18-6 lead. Butler finished the first half with a 43-27 lead on shooting 66.7 percent shooting and was not threatened after intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: This was the first game at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse since it underwent a $17.1 million renovation over the summer. … Butler shot 71.9 percent from the field. … Maine was 5-of-21 from the arc.