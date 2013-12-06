Preview: Maine at Connecticut

Shabazz Napier’s late-game heroics are keeping No. 14 Connecticut surging up the rankings. The senior point guard will look to follow up his latest buzzer-beater with another victory when the Huskies host Maine on Friday. Napier badly missed his first attempt at a game-winner against Florida on Monday but somehow had the rebound tip right back to him for a fadeaway jumper from the free-throw line as time expired in a 65-64 triumph.

Napier scored 27 points in a 59-58 victory over Indiana in the championship game of the 2K Sports Classic on Nov. 22 and 18 in a one-point win over Maryland in the opener, consistently coming through down the stretch. “Whenever we need a big shot, he makes that,” coach Kevin Ollie said of Napier. “Whenever we need a play to be made, he made that.” The Black Bears are enduring a five-game losing streak and have allowed an average of 92.8 points in their six setbacks.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNY (Connecticut), ESPN3

ABOUT MAINE (1-6): The Black Bears shot 36.4 percent from the floor in an 81-72 loss to New Jersey Institute of Technology on Wednesday while getting crushed on the boards, 46-32. Maine has been outrebounded in each of its last five contests, including an embarrassing 60-29 margin in a 102-61 home loss to Quinnipiac on Nov. 25. Serbian forward Zarko Valjarevic has been a bright spot and is getting hot from long range, hitting 8-for-17 from beyond the arc in the last two contests.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (8-0): Napier leads the team in scoring (16.4 points), rebounding (7.3) and assists (5.6) and is beginning to bring to mind another scoring guard who carried the Huskies to great heights - Kemba Walker. Napier was a freshman on the team Walker carried to the NCAA Championship and is blossoming into one of the great players in program history. “He’s got so much heart,” Ollie - a great Connecticut guard himself years ago - said of Napier. “I love the kid to death. One of the big-time players to ever put this jersey on.”

TIP-INS

1. Connecticut has led at the half in each of its first eight games.

2. Black Bears G Dimitry Akanda-Coronel is struggling to 6-of-26 from the field in the last two games.

3. The Huskies are shooting 44.9 percent from 3-point range, led by Niels Giffey (68 percent) and Napier (60 percent).

PREDICTION: Connecticut 89, Maine 62