Preview: Maine at Connecticut

Kevin Ollie and Connecticut look to vault back into national prominence a season after failing to reach the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies, ranked 24th in the preseason poll, host Maine to open the campaign Friday night.

The Huskies lost electric guard Ryan Boatright to graduation but bring back the bulk of their nucleus from last year’s squad that lost in the first round of the NIT. UConn also added high-scoring graduate transfers Sterling Gibbs (Seton Hall) and Shonn Miller of Cornell. The Huskies, who lost to SMU in the American Athletic Conference title game last season, were chosen to finish second in the AAC preseason poll. Maine finished last in the America East last season and was picked to remain there in this year’s preseason forecast.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SNY, ESPN3

ABOUT MAINE (2014-15: 3-27): The Black Bears returns four starters in head coach Bob Walsh’s second year. All-rookie selection Kevin Little (12.5 ppg) is back and senior Till Gloger also returns for his final season a year after averaging 11.5 points and leading the team with 4.8 rebounds. Maine cruised to wins in both of its exhibition games this season, albeit against Division II and III teams, and got 22 points and 16 rebounds from freshman Issac Vann in its final preseason contest.

ABOUT UCONN (20-15: 20-15): Ollie has good reason to be excited about this year’s squad, which returns shot-blocking sensation Amida Brimah and double-digit scorers Rodney Purvis and Daniel Hamilton. Finding enough minutes to go around may be a problem for Ollie, who also brings in highly touted freshman guard Jalen Adams, one of the nation’s top-rated recruits. The Huskies averaged just 64.2 points a game last year, but they should easily exceed that total with a deep lineup loaded with pure scorers.

TIP-INS

1. Gibbs led Seton Hall with 16.3 points last year and Miller paced Cornell at 16.8 points.

2. Maine was 1-17 on the road last season.

3. UConn averaged 85.5 points in its two exhibition games.

PREDICTION: UConn 82, Maine 50