No. 14 Connecticut 95, Maine 68: Ryan Boatright collected 17 points and five assists as the Huskies rolled over the visiting Black Bears to stay undefeated.

DeAndre Daniels scored 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting and Omar Calhoun nailed four 3-pointers en route to 16 points as Connecticut (9-0) went 14-for-25 from beyond the arc. Niels Giffey led the reserves with 12 points and Shabazz Napier recorded eight assists, five rebounds and four steals to go along with seven points.

Xavier Pollard had 20 points to lead Maine (1-7), which has lost six straight. Zarko Valjarevic added 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Black Bears.

The Huskies took control with a 19-3 run through the midpoint of the first half, getting 3-pointers from Calhoun, Lasan Kromah and Giffey during the burst. Napier and Daniels hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 13-2 spurt later in the half and Connecticut took a 54-31 lead into the break.

Calhoun hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to begin a string of six straight made field goals as the Huskies stretched the lead to 75-42. The lead reached 39 points before Connecticut emptied the bench.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Connecticut C Amida Brimah blocked four shots. … The Huskies have held the lead at the half in each of their first nine games. … The Black Bears were crushed on the boards 38-23.