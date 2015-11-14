No. 20 Connecticut 100, Maine 56

Point guard Sterling Gibbs scored 20 points in his Connecticut debut and center Amida Brimah dominated at both ends of the floor with 18 points and nine blocked shots as No. 20 UConn opened its season with a 100-56 rout of longtime rival Maine.

UConn shot 53.8 percent from the floor in the second half before a sellout crowd of 10,167 at Gampel Pavilion. Forward Shonn Miller, a graduate transfer from Cornell, scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in his debut for the Huskies. Brimah was 7-for-8 from the floor in 24 minutes of play.

After building a 12-point lead at halftime, UConn outscored Maine 29-4 over the first eight minutes of the second half to lead 71-34. The Black Bears, led by forward Till Gloger’s 17 points, missed 22 of their first 23 field-goal attempts in the second half.

The Huskies began the game scorching hot from the field, hitting 10 of their first 14 shots to build a 23-14 lead. Gibbs, a graduate transfer from Seton Hall, led the Huskies with 11 points in the first half.

Gibbs scored seven consecutive UConn points midway through the half, showing his versatility with a basket off a turnover, stroking a 3-pointer, and exploding into the lane for a layup.

UConn led 42-30 at halftime after shooting 50 percent (15 of 30) and blocking eight shots. The Huskies finished with 15 blocks.

It was the 100th meeting between the two programs. UConn leads the series 84-16.