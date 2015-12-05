Preview: Maine at Marquette

With its confidence fully restored by four straight victories, Marquette will look to keep it going Saturday against visiting Maine. The Golden Eagles trounced Grambling State on Wednesday behind 20 points from reserve Jajuan Johnson and appear to have two more soft games before playing their first true road game of the season Dec. 12 at Wisconsin.

Part of Marquette’s recent success might be the competition, but coach Steve Wojciechowski sees it more as a function of the unselfish basketball his team is playing. “I think our team continues to embrace the identity that we have to have,” he told the media after his unit had 30 assists on 34 made field goals against Grambling State.“ We have unselfish guys and we’re getting high quality shots.” A different player has led the Golden Eagles in scoring in each of the last four games, with freshman Henry Ellenson being the constant by averaging 16.3 points and 10 rebounds during the winning streak. Bob Walsh was unhappy with how his Black Bears competed in a loss to Army on Wednesday, but liked what he saw from freshman Devine Eke, who exceeded his production from the previous three games combined.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin

ABOUT MAINE (2-4): Eke finished an otherwise forgettable game for the Black Bears against Army with 29 points and 16 rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench and drew praise from his coach. “He was the one guy I saw personal pride from. I could tell how much it mattered to him and the numbers he put up are a testament to that,” Walsh told reporters. The 6-7 forward made 14-of-18 field goals, while the rest of the Black Bears combined to go 17-of-58, a number that will have to improve if they are to compete with a Big East team.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (5-2): Freshman Traci Carter had another strong game at the point against Grambling State, dishing out a career-high 10 assists and has 29 assists and seven turnovers in four games as the starter. “He’s changed our team. He’s our best post passer, he’s our most natural point guard and he’s made really good simple decisions,” Wojciechowski told the media. “Everyone is better because he’s played well.” Carter hasn’t scored much - 26 points in the four games - but hasn’t needed to with Ellenson (15.3 points per game), Luke Fischer (14.1), Duane Wilson (13.9) and Haanif Cheatham (10.4) leading the way.

TIP-INS

1. Walsh finished 3-27 in his first season with the Black Bears after posting a 204-63 record in nine seasons at Division II Rhode Island College.

2. Carter had three points in overtime to finish with a season-high 13 in a 78-73 victory against Arizona State in the championship of the Legends Classic at the Barclay’s Center in New York.

3. Eke was ranked 10th in the nation with a shooting percentage of 67.3 percent - just ahead of Fischer, who at 64.8 was 17th after Wednesday’s games.

PREDICTION: Marquette 87, Maine 65