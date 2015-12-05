Marquette 104, Maine 67

Henry Ellenson scored 23 points, Luke Fischer had 21 and Marquette broke the century mark for the first time since November 2013 with a 104-67 rout of Maine on Saturday at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Ellenson and Fischer combined to go 17-for-23 from the field, as the Golden Eagles shot 61.5 percent from the field, made 7-of-13 3-pointers and produced five double-digit scorers.

Marquette blocked 12 Maine shots and held the Bears to 33 percent shooting.

Forward Devine Eke and reserve guard Kevin Little each scored 15 points, while guard Ryan Bernstein and Lavar Harewood had 10 apiece for Maine, which has lost two in a row.

Marquette raced out to a 21-0 lead and led 61-29 at halftime despite turning the ball over eight times.

Fischer, a junior center, hit 10-of-11 shots in the first half, and added six rebounds and three blocked shots.

The Golden Eagles shot 66 percent for the first half and knocked down four of seven 3-point shots.

Since being blown out at home by Iowa on Nov. 19, Marquette has won five straight games.