Preview: Maine at Providence

Coming off two straight scares against New England foes, Providence looks to make things easier on itself when struggling Maine visits on Saturday afternoon. The Friars, whose only losses are against Kentucky and Maryland, beat Rhode Island by one Dec. 5 and Yale 76-74 on Tuesday while battling a lack of depth in the backcourt. Leading scorer Bryce Cotton and sophomore Josh Fortune are the only guards playing significant minutes after Kris Dunn was lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

Cotton has taken over most of the point guard duties while averaging 18.8 points and 5.3 assists. “What everybody has to know is our team has really taken on the heartbeat of (Cotton),” Providence coach Ed Cooley told the Providence Journal. “I have seen him grow unbelievably in the last two, three weeks.” Maine has four players scoring in double figures, but arrives with seven straight losses and gives up 89.6 points per contest.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN, Cox Sports

ABOUT MAINE (1-8): The Black Bears have beaten the Friars only once in 11 meetings, an 80-71 triumph in 2001, and must improve on the boards if they are to add a second. Maine has been outrebounded by an average of 9.6 and will take on a Providence team that is plus-4.5 on the boards. Xavier Pollard averages 17 points to lead the way for the young Black Bears while Dimitry Akanda-Coronel (14.6), Zarko Valjarevic (13.1) and Shaun Lawton (10.8) have also contributed on the offensive end.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (9-2): Tyler Harris averages 13.3 points while LaDontae Henton (12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds) and Kadeem Batts (12.1, 7.1) have also been forces inside for the Friars, who shoot 81.3 from the free-throw line – tops in the country. Help could be on the way if freshmen Brandon Austin and Rodney Bullock are cleared to play at some point after being suspended for the first 11 games due to an on-campus incident. Austin would provide relief in the backcourt and Bullock up front, but Cooley said their situation is status quo.

TIP-INS

1. Batts, a senior forward, needs seven points to become the 47th player in Providence history to reach 1,000 in his career.

2. Despite its record, Maine leads the America East Conference in scoring (76.4), assists (14.8) and is second in steals (8.2).

3. Providence has 32 straight regular-season victories at home against non-conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Providence 86, Maine 70