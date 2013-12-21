(Updated: REWORDED end of first sentence in the third graph “is allowing 90 points per game” CHANGED “four” to “24-20” and REMOVED “of his first seven” in fourth graph ADDED “season-high” and “in coach Ed Cooley’s three seasons at the school” at the end of fifth graph)

Providence 94, Maine 70: Kadeem Batts scored 22 points – including the 1,000th of his career – and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Friars defeated the visiting Black Bears.

Bryce Cotton scored 22 points and added 10 assists while Tyler Harris contributed 18 points for Providence (10-2). LaDontae Henton and Josh Fortune each had 10 points for the Friars, who have won 33 straight games against non-conference foes at home in the regular season.

Zarko Valjarevic led the way with 16 points for Maine (1-9), which has dropped eight straight and is allowing 90 points per game. Xavier Pollard chipped in with 15 points for the Black Bears, who shot 50.9 percent from the field.

Maine moved within 24-20 with about 11 minutes left in the first half before the Friars ran off the next nine en route to a 56-33 lead at intermission. Cotton drained his first five attempts from behind the 3-point arc and scored 19 in the opening 20 minutes to lead Providence while Batts added 14.

Harris and Batts continued to score inside and outside in the second half as the Friars pushed their lead as high as 31. Providence hit a season-high 11 3-pointers, dominated on the boards 46-23 and scored its most points in coach Ed Cooley’s three seasons at the school.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Batts, a senior, is the 47th player in Providence history to reach 1,000 career points and has 1,015 overall in 99 games. … The Friars have won 11 of the 12 games in the series with Maine and are 50-6 all-time against America East opponents. … Maine has been outrebounded by more than 10 per game this season.