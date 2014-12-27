Preview: Maine at Seton Hall

SetonHall plays its final tuneup for Big East play when it hosts Maine onSaturday, though the Pirates are going to be dealing with a big lossin their lineup. Star freshman Isaiah Whitehead was diagnosed with astress fracture in his right foot and is out indefinitely,forcing coach Kevin Willard to juggle his lineup. Whitehead isthe Pirates’ second-leading scorer at 11.9 points per game and the leader in assists (3.4), so there will be production for the rest ofthe team to pick up.

WithWhitehead out, junior Sterling Gibbs, Seton Hall’s top scorer at 15.4points, will be asked to do more, especially in handling theball. Desi Rodriguez, another freshman, is expected to step into thestarting five, the first switch of the starting unit this year forWillard. The Black Bears come into this matchup winless on the roadthis season but are good at applying defensive pressure, whichcould be even more intense with Whitehead’s absence.

TV: Noon ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT MAINE (1-9): While Maine has only one victory, the Black Bears are startingto feel optimistic, dropping their last two games to Boston Collegeand Army by a combined 12 points. But coach Bob Walsh points to onearea that the team must improve upon if they’re going to get somemore victories, and that’s turnovers. “Our turnovers came back tohaunt us,” Walsh told the Black Bear Sports Network after the lossto Army. “In the first half, I didn’t know what to say other than,‘Stop throwing them the basketball.’ We settled down in the secondhalf, but offensively, we really weren’t in sync all day.”

ABOUT SETON HALL (9-2): While thePirates’ record looks nice, there is some concern with theteam that in their two highest-profile games this season - atWichita State and at Georgia - the team has lost by a combined 27points. Against the Bulldogs last weekend, Seton Hall shot 29.6percent from the field and 3-of-20 from 3-point range, after cominginto the contest shooting 47 and 41.7 percent, respectively. “Weare looking forward to getting back home and getting straight backinto practice,” Willard told the Gwinnett Daily Post after theloss, preferring to look forward than back, “to improve on thisgame and to begin playing good basketball again.”

TIP-INS

1. Maine senior F ZarkoValjarevic has been heating up, scoring 22 points in each of theBlack Bears’ last two games, the first back-to-back 20-pointperformances of his career.

2. Seton Hall freshman F AngelDelgado is second in the Big East and second among all freshmen inthe nation in rebounding with 9.1 per game.

3. The Pirates have won 27 oftheir last 29 home games against non-conference opponents and are looking to complete non-conference play unbeaten at home for thethird time in four years.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 72, Maine61