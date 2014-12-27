(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede. CORRECTS time of Gibbs’ 3-pointer, second sentence, fourth graph. REMOVES first reference to Sina, first sentence, fifth graph. CORRECTS time of 28-point lead, first sentence, fifth graph. CORRECTS time of 29-point lead, second sentence, fifth graph. CORRECTS Maine team rebounding, first notebook item.)

Seton Hall 72, Maine 43: SterlingGibbs scored 18 points and dished out five assists to lead thePirates to an easy non-conference home win over the Black Bears.Jaren Sina added 13 points forSeton Hall (10-2), which shot 49.1 percent from the field. KhadeenCarrington had 12 points and six rebounds off the bench, while AngelDelgado had 10 points and six boards.

Till Gloger led Maine (1-10) with12 points while Shaun Lawton added nine points and six rebounds. TheBlack Bears were without forward Zarko Valjarevic, who was inactive for thegame after scoring 22 points in each of Maine’s last two contests.

The Black Bears jumped out quickwith the game’s first five points, but Seton Hall responded with a21-0 run, holding Maine scoreless for just over 10 minutes. The leadreached 23 with 57 seconds to play in the first half on Gibbs’ 3-pointer,but Aaron Calixte made a 3 at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 20 atthe break.

It was more of the same in thesecond half, with Sina’s 3-pointer making the lead 28 with15:20 to go. The lead got up to 29 with 5:20 to play as the BlackBears could never make a serious run to get back in the contest.

GAMENOTEBOOK: The Pirates dominated the glass, 46-32, grabbing 18offensive rebounds in the process. … Maine shot 30.4 percent formthe field, including 3-of-19 shooting from 3-point range. … Despitehaving 11 more field goals, Seton Hall finished with two fewerassists than the Black Bears’ 12.