Preview: Manhattan at Florida State

After a disappointing finish last season, Florida State looks to start the new year on the right track when it hosts Manhattan on Saturday. The Seminoles were ousted by Minnesota in the semifinals of the NIT last year and haven’t earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament since 2012 when they ended a run of four consecutive appearances. Aaron Thomas, Florida State’s leading scorer from a season ago, returns and is settling in as the focal point of the offense.

“At this point,” Thomas told the Tallahassee Democrat, “I just want to show people that I can win.” Thomas is one of seven returnees for the Seminoles, including sixth-year senior Kiel Turpin, who sat out last season on a medical redshirt. The Jaspers reached unprecedented program success last season, finishing 25-8 to capture the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship before falling to Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

TV: 1 p.m., ESPN3

ABOUT MANHATTAN (2013-14: 25-8): Returning starters Emmy Andujar and Ashton Pankey will be relied upon to guide the way this season for the Jaspers after opening many eyes with their play last season. Andujar averaged 13.3 points, six rebounds and two assists in the MAAC Tournament and was named to the All-tournament team for his efforts, while Pankey recorded a team-high 16 points to go with five rebounds against Louisville as Manhattan fell 71-64 in its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2004. Forward Shane Richards, who averaged 8.3 points off the bench last season, also returns for the Jaspers and is expected to take on an expanded role.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (2013-14: 22-14): Coach Leonard Hamilton said of Thomas, “He has the whole package. We’re looking for him to have an All-ACC-type year.” The junior shooting guard averaged a team-high 14.5 points last season, making him the fourth-leading returning scorer in the ACC. Turpin, who missed all of 2013-14 with a leg injury, totaled 14 points in Florida State’s final exhibition game on Monday and is exuding enough confidence to tell Seminoles.com., “I‘m bouncing back. Right now, I feel perfectly fine.”

TIP-INS

1. In addition to returning its leading scorer in Thomas, Florida State also welcomes back its leading distributor in G Devon Bookert (2.8 assists per game) as well as its leading shot-blocker in C Boris Bojanovsky (1.9 blocks per game).

2. Richards made 77 from 3-point range last season, matching Manhattan’s all-time single-season school record.

3. Florida State led the ACC in field goal percentage last season, shooting 46.6 percent.

PREDICTION: Florida State 70, Manhattan 62