Preview: Manhattan at Memphis

Memphis looks to take further advantage of an early season schedule that rolls out 11 home games among its first 12 when it hosts Manhattan on Saturday night. The Tigers are 4-2 at FedEx Forum, while Manhattan is winless in three road games.

The Tigers have won three straight, most recently an 80-65 decision over Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 5. Look for Memphis to score at least 80 points for fourth straight game as Dedric Lawson (15.9 points), Shaq Goodwin (14.1) and Ricky Tarrant (13.6) and company take on a defense that allows opponents to shoot 50.4 percent from the field. Manhattan, the two-time reigning MAAC champion, is no stranger to slow starts as it hopes to end a four-game losing streak. “Last year, we struggled, starting off 2-7,‘’ coach Steve Masiello told reporters. ”Listen, it’s a process. That’s what this level is. It’s a grind every game. We know how to do it. It’s a matter of us practicing and doing it. When we do that, we’ll be who we’re supposed to be. Right now, we’re not, but we will be.”

ABOUT MANHATTAN (1-6): The Jaspers have lost their last two gamesby a combined five points, and the return of guard RaShawn Stores (7.2 points, 4-to-1 assist/turnover ratio) has helped. “RaShawn is probably the winningest player in this league right now. He’s a warrior, he’s a winner,” Masiello told reporters. Shane Richards, the team’s leading scorer at 17.6 points, is a 40.3 percent career 3-point shooter but has struggled at 26.5 percent this season.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (5-2): Lawson (nine rebounds per game), Goodwin (8.6) and Trahson Burrell (7.2) have helped Memphis rank 20th in the nation with 43.4 rebounds per game, while holding opponents to 37.1. But coach Josh Pastner still sees room for improvement, saying: “I don’t like the fact that we did not execute the game plan on limiting them (SE Missouri) to one shot – they had 13 offensive rebounds – that is inexcusable, and something we take great pride in boxing out, and we had done a good job with that over the last few games.” Lawson (28 points, 14 rebounds) and Tarrant (15, 10) are coming off double-double efforts against SE Missouri, a game in which the bench contributed only 27 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis continues to struggle on its 3-point shooting, making 3-of-16 against SE Missouri State; the team ranks 341st nationally at 26.3 percent.

2. The teams last met nine years ago, when Memphis was a 77-59 winner.

3. Memphis has held an advantage at the foul line, where its opponents have shot a rate that is fourth worst in the nation at 58.5 percent.

PREDICTION: Memphis 87, Manhattan 75