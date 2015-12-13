Memphis 89, Manhattan 57

The final score won’t reflect it, but for 22 minutes on Saturday night, Manhattan gave Memphis all it could handle.

But once senior forward Shaq Goodwin made back-to-back baskets early in the second half, the Tigers snapped out of their funk and waltzed to an 89-57 win over the Jaspers at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

Forward Dedric Lawson led Memphis (6-2) with 21 points as the Tigers outscored the Jaspers 53-19 in the second half. Guard Markel Crawford chipped in with 16 points and Goodwin and forward Trahson Burrell each scored 13 points.

But the victory was far from easy -- at least in the first half.

The Jaspers (1-7) didn’t play like a team that had lost four straight. And when Manhattan took a 38-36 halftime lead, the Tigers knew they were in a dogfight.

Manhattan held Memphis to a pair of Goodwin free throws in the first five minutes as they built a 7-2 lead. The Tigers didn’t score their first field goal until 14:29 of the first half when Burrell made a jumper to make the score 10-6.

The Jaspers didn’t wilt and maintained a five- to seven-point lead until Lawson sparked a Memphis surge to put the Tigers in the lead.

Goodwin’s layup gave Memphis a nine-point lead at 34-25. But an 11-2 Jaspers spurt to close the half gave Manhattan hope.

That hope was short lived.

The Tigers turned up the defensive pressure to start the second half and went on a 34-8 run to open up a 70-46 lead. Crawford did most of the damage, scoring 14 points in the first 11 minutes to give the Tigers some breathing room.

Forward Shane Richards led the Jaspers with 17 points.