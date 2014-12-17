Preview: Manhattan at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has a chance to start stockpiling some victories when it plays the second contest of its five-game homestand against Manhattan on Wednesday. The Panthers have won two in a row since a 12-point setback at Indiana in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and face four non-conference opponents over the next two weeks before opening ACC play at North Carolina State on Jan. 2. Pittsburgh is 55-2 at home in December since 2002.

The Panthers have been dealing with the absences of Durand Johnson (suspension) and Cameron Wright (broken foot), but the latter made his first start in Saturday’s win over St. Bonaventure. “We’re finding ourselves,” coach Jamie Dixon said. “There are a lot of changes with guys coming and going, but we’re going to get better.” Manhattan, which made the NCAA Tournament last season, has started slowly and is coming off a 63-55 loss to Rutgers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MANHATTAN (2-6): The Jaspers, out of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, have played only one home game as 11 of their first 13 are on the road or at neutral sites. Senior forward Emmy Andujar, who leads the team in scoring (12.5 points) and rebounding (8.3), has been on a tear over the last three games. Andujar, who is averaging 15.3 points and 11 boards while shooting a blistering 19-for-26 in that span, narrowly missed the first triple-double in school history against league foe Marist on Dec. 7.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (6-3): Cameron’s return to the starting lineup allowed Dixon to shift Jamel Artis to power forward, and the burly sophomore responded by tying his season high with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting while also blocking four shots. ”I think our best offensive teams have been when we have a skilled guy at that four spot, and that’s what he brings us,“ Dixon said. ”He has the ability to become a real factor for us.” Michael Young also was moved to center and yanked down a career-high 17 rebounds to go with 14 points.

TIP-INS

1. The Panthers struggled from the free-throw line in their last two games, converting only 35-of-55.

2. Manhattan ranks 334th out of 345 teams in rebounding at 28.9 per game.

3. Pittsburgh has won 26 in a row and is 113-3 against non-conference foes at Petersen Events Center.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 66, Manhattan 54