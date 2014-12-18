Pittsburgh 65, Manhattan 56: Jamel Artis highlighted his game-high 20-point performance by making 10-of-12 free throws as the Panthers won their 27th consecutive non-conference home game.

Michael Young scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half, and Cameron Wright added a season-high 14 for Pittsburgh (7-3), which has won three in a row overall and improved to 56-2 at the Petersen Events Center in December since 2002. Young and Artis provided a presence on the defense end by each recording eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

Emmy Andujar had a team-high 19 points for the Jaspers (2-7), who mustered a season-low 21 points at halftime and shot 47.7 from the field for the game. Manhattan didn’t help itself by committing 20 turnovers.

Young sandwiched two jumpers around a dunk to spark the Panthers’ 10-4 run to begin the second half and claim a 36-25 lead with 14:55 remaining. Andujar made three free throws and a layup to trim Pittsburgh’s lead to 59-52 with 1:50 left before the Jaspers ran out of steam.

Josh Newkirk drilled a jumper before sinking a 3-pointer for his only points to stake Pittsburgh to an 11-2 lead with 13:19 remaining in the first half. Calvin Crawford made a 3-pointer, and Andujar and Tyler Wilson added layups on consecutive possessions to bring Manhattan within 20-18 with 4:09 left in the session.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Prior to the contest, Pittsburgh fired athletic director Steve Pederson and saw football coach Paul Chryst announced to the same position at Wisconsin. ... Manhattan F Ashton Pankey had 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. ... The Panthers went just 2-of-4 from 3-point range after going 3-of-10 from long distance in a 58-54 victory over St. Bonaventure on Saturday.